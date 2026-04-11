2026 TN elections | App'ified polls see 5-fold drop in paper usage

According to Election Commission data, around 41 lakh A4 sheets were used in each of the 2011 and 2016 elections. In 2021, usage dropped sharply to 8.73 lakh sheets.

Election officials said that around 22 types of stationery items are typically used during polling and counting, with A4 sheets, ball pens and packing materials forming a major share. Earlier, each polling station required 60 to 70 A4 sheets for recording and documentation.

"Before the introduction of mobile applications, all poll-related data were recorded manually, which required large volumes of paper. Now, with digital uploads, usage has reduced considerably," an official from the Election Department said.