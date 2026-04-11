2026 TN elections | App'ified polls see 5-fold drop in paper usage

CHENNAI: The increasing use of mobile application-based technologies in elections has led to a significant reduction in paper usage, with officials estimating a drop of nearly 80 per cent compared to previous polls.
According to Election Commission data, around 41 lakh A4 sheets were used in each of the 2011 and 2016 elections. In 2021, usage dropped sharply to 8.73 lakh sheets.
Election officials said that around 22 types of stationery items are typically used during polling and counting, with A4 sheets, ball pens and packing materials forming a major share. Earlier, each polling station required 60 to 70 A4 sheets for recording and documentation.
"Before the introduction of mobile applications, all poll-related data were recorded manually, which required large volumes of paper. Now, with digital uploads, usage has reduced considerably," an official from the Election Department said.
The shift towards technology has been particularly evident since the 2021 Assembly election, when mobile applications were introduced for real-time uploading of polling data and counting results.
Officials said this marks a nearly fivefold reduction in paper consumption over the years due to digital integration.
Despite the progress, environmental groups have urged further measures to reduce the ecological footprint of elections. Activists from Poovulagin Nanbargal called on the Election Commission to ensure that all election-related materials are eco-friendly, non-plastic and recyclable.
"While digitalisation has reduced paper use, solid waste generated during elections remains a concern. Sustainable alternatives must be adopted," the organisation said.
22 types of stationery items are typically used during polling and counting, with A4 sheets, ball pens and packing materials
60 to 70 A4 sheets were used for recording and documentation purposes
5-fold reduction in paper consumption was reported after digitisation was brought in 2021
Poll Year - A4 sheets
2011 - 41 lakh
2016 - 41 lakh
2021 - 8.73 lakh