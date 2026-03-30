2026 TN elections | Any vote cast for AIADMK is waste, says Sengottaiyan

COIMBATORE: Former minister and TVK leader KA Sengottaiyan on Monday filed his nomination to contest from the Gobichettipalayam constituency in Erode.
He arrived in an open jeep and, along the way, paid homage to the statue of former chief minister MGR by garlanding.
“TVK candidates will emerge victorious in all 234 constituencies, and our leader Vijay will assume the office of Chief Minister after the polls. I am also confident of a decisive victory in Gobichettipalayam constituency,” he said.
Speaking to the media in Tirupur, while accompanying the party candidate Sathyabama to file nomination for Tirupur North assembly constituency, Sengottaiyan said casting a vote for AIADMK will go to waste.
“Only the TVK can defeat the DMK, and any vote cast for AIADMK will be a waste. Vijay has left his film career at his peak to enter politics to fulfil the aspirations of the people,” he said.
Claiming that the support from the electorate for TVK would be decisive, Sengottaiyan said that by 4 am, people would have lined up to vote for TVK and by 10 am, our victory would be decided.
Criticising the restrictions faced by his party for Vijay’s campaign, Sengottaiyan said that DMK events, including road shows, face no such curbs.