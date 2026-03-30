2026 TN elections | Any vote cast for AIADMK is waste, says Sengottaiyan

TVK confident of sweeping victory

“TVK candidates will emerge victorious in all 234 constituencies, and our leader Vijay will assume the office of Chief Minister after the polls. I am also confident of a decisive victory in Gobichettipalayam constituency,” he said.

Speaking to the media in Tirupur, while accompanying the party candidate Sathyabama to file nomination for Tirupur North assembly constituency, Sengottaiyan said casting a vote for AIADMK will go to waste.