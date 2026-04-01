2026 TN elections | Annamalai, Vanathi clash over BJP’s lone Coimbatore seat

CHENNAI: The BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit remains embroiled in tense negotiations over its candidate selection. On Tuesday, a high-level core committee meeting led by Union Minister Piyush Goyal failed to break a critical deadlock involving former state president K Annamalai and Mahila Morcha chief Vanathi Srinivasan.
Attended by senior leaders including L Murugan, Nainar Nagenthran, Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, Tamilisai Soundararajan, Vanathi Srinivasan and K Annamalai, the meeting focused on finalising the party’s 27-seat slate within the AIADMK-led NDA.
Coimbatore North is the primary flashpoint. After losing Singanallur and Kavundampalayam to 'big-brother' AIADMK in seat-sharing, the party earmarked this constituency for Vanathi Srinivasan. However, Annamalai, seeking a Coimbatore berth, has laid claim to the same seat, triggering resistance.
“Vanathi has been working on the ground there for years. There is no question of conceding the seat at this stage,” a senior leader told DT Next. A source added, “Annamalai is keen on contesting from the region, but accommodating both of their interests has proved difficult.”
Sources added that while other seats like Ramanathapuram are under discussion, they remain secondary to the standoff over Coimbatore North.
With the leadership yet to strike a balance, the candidate list is likely to be delayed until April 2, subject to ratification by the BJP Central Election Committee.