2026 TN elections | Annamalai, Vanathi clash over BJP’s lone Coimbatore seat

“Vanathi has been working on the ground there for years. There is no question of conceding the seat at this stage,” a senior leader told DT Next. A source added, “Annamalai is keen on contesting from the region, but accommodating both of their interests has proved difficult.”

Sources added that while other seats like Ramanathapuram are under discussion, they remain secondary to the standoff over Coimbatore North.

With the leadership yet to strike a balance, the candidate list is likely to be delayed until April 2, subject to ratification by the BJP Central Election Committee.