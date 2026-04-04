2026 TN elections | Annamalai says he opted out of contest to lead NDA campaign

CHENNAI: Former Bharatiya Janata Party State president K Annamalai on Saturday said he had voluntarily declined to contest in the Assembly election in order to take up an extensive campaign role for National Democratic Alliance candidates.
Speaking to reporters at the Chennai airport, Annamalai said he had written to the party high command conveying his decision and reiterated it to senior leaders.
He said this was why his name did not appear on the list sent to Delhi, adding that the leadership respected his request and entrusted him with campaign responsibilities.
Outlining his role, he said each election demanded a different approach and that his focus this time would be on travelling across constituencies to campaign.
He said he would canvass for BJP and alliance candidates across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala, and did not wish to be confined to a single constituency. His sole focus until April 21 evening would be intensive campaigning, he added.
Explaining his decision, Annamalai referred to his experience in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, stating that contesting had limited his ability to campaign for other candidates, a regret he expressed. He said he intended to address that this time.
He said a detailed explanation would be given after the results on May 4, adding that he was currently stating only the immediate reason.
Speaking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, he described it as a routine election-time meeting.
He added that his responsibility now was to take the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam government's failures to the people and present the alliance’s case strongly.