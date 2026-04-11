2026 TN elections | Annamalai refutes TVK’s allegations linking Union Minister Murugan to 'Jana Nayagan' leak

He also condemned the leak, terming it an "illegal act" and urged the public to boycott pirated versions of the film.

Speaking to reporters after he finished canvassing for BJP candidates here, he questioned the logic of dragging the party into the controversy.

"Why drag the BJP into this? Does the party have any role in which film gets released or leaked? It is the responsibility of the police to investigate the leak and take action against those responsible," he added.