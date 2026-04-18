2026 TN elections | Amit Shah to lead twin roadshows in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will spearhead the BJP’s campaign push in Tamil Nadu with a two-day visit beginning Saturday night, featuring high-visibility roadshows in western and northern parts of the State as the electoral battle enters its final phase.
Party sources said Shah will arrive in Coimbatore on Saturday night and stay there before heading on Sunday to Modakurichi Assembly constituency in Erode district, where he will lead a roadshow in support of BJP candidate Kirthika Shivkumar. “The focus is on direct voter outreach and consolidating support in key segments,” a senior party functionary said.
Later in the day, Shah will travel to Chennai, offer prayers at the Kapaleeshwarar Temple in Mylapore, and take out a roadshow backing party nominee Tamilisai Soundararajan. The twin events are expected to mobilise cadres and build momentum in the closing stretch of campaigning.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also scheduled to visit the State earlier on Saturday as part of the party’s outreach.
Meanwhile, actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam president C Joseph Vijay has revised his campaign plan in the Perambur constituency, where he is contesting, cancelling his door-to-door outreach slated for Saturday.
Instead, the TVK plans a public meeting in Chennai on April 21, the last day of campaigning, with party workers seeking permission for the YMCA grounds in Nandanam.