2026 TN elections | Amit Shah skips Mylapore address after roadshow, BJP cites logistics; sources differ

Shah, who earlier addressed a rally in Modakurichi targeting the DMK-Congress alliance, ended his roadshow short of the designated venue at South Mada Street, where he was slated to deliver a speech and interact with select media organisations.

The roadshow, held after a darshan at the Kapaleeshwarar temple, saw Shah share the campaign vehicle with BJP candidate Tamilisai Soundararajan (Mylapore), AIADMK nominee MK Ashok (Velachery) and B Valarmathi (Thousand Lights). Union Minister Piyush Goyal accompanied him.

Party leaders projected strong mobilisation along the Mada streets. However, sources told DT Next that the programme was curtailed shortly before its scheduled end. "He was expected to address the gathering and interact with a few media houses, but the roadshow was concluded earlier than planned, and he left without speaking," sources said, adding that requests from local leaders to continue were declined.