2026 TN elections | Amid Vijay buzz, Anbumani's PMK gets Perambur seat

CHENNAI: The allocation of Perambur to the Anbumani-led PMK has drawn attention amid buzz that TVK president Vijay may contest from the constituency.
The PMK has been allotted Perambur as part of its strategy to use its strength in Vanniyar strongholds, largely populated in the northern districts, including Chennai's suburbs.
Salem (West), Dharmapuri, Pennagaram, and Vridhachalam are among the seats where the PMK is set to offer a tough fight to the DMK alliance. However, the star factor in Perambur makes it tough to predict which way the poll may go.
PMK has secured urban seats such as Ambattur and Perambur in Chennai. Sources said the allocation reflects a calibrated strategy to consolidate PMK’s core base while expanding the NDA’s footprint. The finalisation of seats is expected to accelerate the alliance’s campaign momentum.