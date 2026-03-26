2026 TN elections | Amid seat tussle, BJP sends list to Delhi

CHENNAI: The BJP state unit on Thursday finalised its tentative list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections and forwarded it to the party's high command, even as discontent emerged over seat allocation and candidature.
The decision was taken at a meeting held at Kamalalayam, the state BJP headquarters, chaired by national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh and attended by senior state leaders. The meeting concluded deliberations on nominees for the 27 Assembly constituencies allotted to the BJP in the AIADMK-led NDA.
Announcing the development, state president Nainar Nagenthran said the final list would be cleared by the party's central election committee, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and officially released from New Delhi.
"Consultations are underway regarding my visit to Delhi. The election manifesto will be released within two days," he told reporters here.
According to sources, the proposed list includes key leaders such as L Murugan (Avinashi), Pon Radhakrishnan (Nagercoil), Tamilisai Soundararajan (Mylapore), and Vanathi Srinivasan (Coimbatore South). Multiple constituencies, including Udhagamandalam and Tirupattur, have seen more than one name being considered.
However, the exercise has triggered unease within sections of the party, particularly among supporters of former state president K Annamalai.
Sources said Annamalai, who had expressed interest in contesting from Singanallur or Kavundampalayam, was disappointed as neither constituency figured in the BJP's list. He is learnt to have declined suggestions from the central leadership to contest from alternative seats.
Responding to the developments, Vanathi Srinivasan said candidate selection was a structured process involving both the state and national leadership. "When it comes to elections, there will be instances where expected constituencies may not materialise. The BJP is focused on ensuring victory across all 27 seats," she said, urging Annamalai to contest the election.