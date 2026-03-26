2026 TN elections | Amid seat tussle, BJP sends list to Delhi

The decision was taken at a meeting held at Kamalalayam, the state BJP headquarters, chaired by national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh and attended by senior state leaders. The meeting concluded deliberations on nominees for the 27 Assembly constituencies allotted to the BJP in the AIADMK-led NDA.



Announcing the development, state president Nainar Nagenthran said the final list would be cleared by the party's central election committee, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and officially released from New Delhi.

"Consultations are underway regarding my visit to Delhi. The election manifesto will be released within two days," he told reporters here.