2026 TN elections | Amid seat row, DMK ends ticket interview

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK on Monday completed its interview process for poll aspirants seeking party tickets for the upcoming Assembly election, amid confusion over seat-sharing with allies.
The final round of interviews covered Tiruchy and Delta region aspirants, in the presence of senior leaders, including ministers KN Nehru and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi.
The exercise, which began on March 17, initially covered aspirants from Puducherry, followed by candidates from the southern, western and northern regions over subsequent days.
The interviews were conducted directly by party president and Chief Minister MK Stalin, who interacted with aspirants to assess their prospects and ground-level support.
Sources said that in several key constituencies, senior leaders are likely to be renominated without competition.
These include Thangam Thennarasu (Tiruchuli), EV Velu (Tiruvannamalai), MRK Panneerselvam (Kurinjipadi), KN Nehru (Tiruchirappalli West) and Udhayanidhi Stalin (Chepauk–Triplicane).
Party sources indicated that these leaders are expected to retain their respective constituencies.
With the interview process now complete, the DMK is expected to finalise its candidate list soon, once seat-sharing arrangements with alliance partners are concluded.
The party is also likely to release its election manifesto later this week as it prepares to enter the full-fledged campaign phase.