2026 TN elections | Ambedkar’s warnings now a reality, BJP must be defeated: CPI general secretary D Raja

Addressing a rally at Maduvankarai in Guindy in support of the party’s Saidapet candidate and Health Minister Ma Subramanian, he recalled that the birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar would be observed the following day and said the architect of the Constitution had cautioned against dangers that the country was now witnessing.

Raja said Ambedkar had rejected attempts to declare India a religious state or a Hindu Rashtra, insisting instead that the country must remain a secular democratic republic. He added that Ambedkar had warned that turning India into a Hindu Rashtra would be disastrous and said such tendencies were now visible.

Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party of dividing people on the basis of religion, caste and language, he said such politics must be defeated. He maintained that India must continue as a secular democratic republic.

Highlighting Tamil Nadu’s performance, Raja said the State was among the leading regions in education, healthcare, housing and welfare, attributing this to the Dravidian model of governance under Stalin. He added that the Chief Minister was widely appreciated across the country.