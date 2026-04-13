2026 TN elections | Ambedkar’s warnings now a reality, BJP must be defeated: CPI general secretary D Raja

CHENNAI: Communist Party of India general secretary D Raja on Monday said the April 23 election was crucial to ensure the continuation of the DMK government’s governance in Tamil Nadu.
Addressing a rally at Maduvankarai in Guindy in support of the party’s Saidapet candidate and Health Minister Ma Subramanian, he recalled that the birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar would be observed the following day and said the architect of the Constitution had cautioned against dangers that the country was now witnessing.
Raja said Ambedkar had rejected attempts to declare India a religious state or a Hindu Rashtra, insisting instead that the country must remain a secular democratic republic. He added that Ambedkar had warned that turning India into a Hindu Rashtra would be disastrous and said such tendencies were now visible.
Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party of dividing people on the basis of religion, caste and language, he said such politics must be defeated. He maintained that India must continue as a secular democratic republic.
Highlighting Tamil Nadu’s performance, Raja said the State was among the leading regions in education, healthcare, housing and welfare, attributing this to the Dravidian model of governance under Stalin. He added that the Chief Minister was widely appreciated across the country.
Appealing to voters, he urged them to elect Ma Subramanian, describing him as a committed public servant accessible to people and responsive to grievances.
Criticising the Union government led by Narendra Modi, Raja alleged that its policies were against the poor, workers and farmers and favoured large corporates. He also accused Union Minister Piyush Goyal of making misleading claims about Tamil Nadu’s development.
Raja further alleged that the Centre was weakening federalism by withholding funds due to States and attempting to impose Hindi, creating pressure on States such as Tamil Nadu.
Referring to the opposition alliance, he said its objective was to defeat the BJP and safeguard the Constitution, democracy and parliamentary functioning. He expressed concern over disruptions in Parliament, stating that weakening it amounted to weakening democracy.
Calling for a decisive mandate, Raja said the verdict in Tamil Nadu should serve as a warning to the Union government. He expressed confidence that the DMK-led secular progressive alliance would win and urged voters to support the rising sun symbol to ensure the continuation of governance in the State.