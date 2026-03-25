2026 TN elections | Allies treated respectfully as integral stakeholders: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Wednesday said that the seat-sharing arrangements within the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) were carried out through a democratic and consultative process, and urged party cadres to work in unity to secure victory in all 234 constituencies.
In a letter to party workers, Stalin said the DMK-led alliance had successfully concluded seat-sharing talks after multiple rounds of discussions with allies, including the VCK, CPI, CPM, MDMK and IUML.
He noted that the DMK would contest 175 constituencies under the 'Rising Sun' symbol, while the remaining seats have been allocated to alliance partners.
Stalin emphasised that the negotiations were conducted on the basis of mutual understanding and the shared goal of securing a decisive victory, adding that even new entrants to the alliance were accommodated through equitable seat distribution.
Referring to discussions with leaders such as Thol Thirumavalavan and Vaiko, he said alliance partners were treated as integral stakeholders and assured them of full support for their success in the allotted constituencies.
Welcoming actor-politician Kamal Haasan's support for the alliance, Stalin said it reflected the coalition's growing strength and unity since 2019.
He also accused opposition parties of spreading misinformation about seat-sharing, but said such attempts have failed to create confusion.
Recalling the DMK government's achievements over the past five years, Stalin said the administration had reversed the decline witnessed during the previous AIADMK regime and elevated Tamil Nadu's development at the national level.
Calling for unity, he instructed cadres to work wholeheartedly irrespective of ticket allocation, and to treat constituencies allotted to allies as their own.
"All 234 constituencies are ours," Stalin said, urging cadres to campaign with that spirit.
He called for relentless efforts over the next four weeks, asking party workers to ignore rumours and focus on securing victory for the alliance to continue governance based on social justice, secularism, State rights and equality, while safeguarding democracy.