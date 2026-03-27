2026 TN elections | Ajoor village residents plan to vote NOTA during Assembly polls

The villagers insist that the land, which serves as their livelihood, should be legally allocated to them. As no resolution has been reached so far, the village, having around 800 voters, has collectively decided in a village panchayat meeting to vote NOTA in the upcoming legislative assembly elections.

Whether the district administration will finally heed their demands remains to be seen.

The villagers have also alleged that forest officials are preventing them from carrying out essential activities, including collecting leaves required for their work.

Frustrated by the lack of response, the villagers said that they will resort to voting for None of the Above (NOTA) as a form of protest in the upcoming assembly elections if a permanent solution is not provided.

Meanwhile, over 50 families in Nandavanam, Tiruchirappalli, who have been living without electricity, water, or toilets for 16 years, announced a boycott of the upcoming Assembly elections.

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4.