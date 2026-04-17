2026 TN elections | Ajitha Agnel, who blocked Vijay's car, joins DMK; targets TVK

CHENNAI: Former Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) functionary Ajitha Agnel, who recently joined the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) from MP Kanimozhi’s constituency of Thoothukudi, has accused the Vijay-led party of not giving women due respect.
Agnel had been working for Vijay’s Makkal Iyakkam for the past 25 years. She had also been serving as a district-level office-bearer in the TVK, with her supporters expecting her to be appointed as the Thoothukudi Central District Secretary. In December, after the party filled up its 8 district secretary posts, a bitter Agnel blocked Vijay’s car outside the party office in Panayur, Chennai, and staged a sit-in along with her supporters. Vijay reportedly left the spot without responding. Following the incident, she consumed sleeping pills in an alleged suicide attempt. She was rushed to a hospital where she received treatment.
Agnel's disappointment intensified after the party recently announced actor Sreenath as its candidate for the Thoothukudi assembly constituency. She claimed that Vijay did not meet her even once and alleged that women are not given due recognition and respect within the party, according to Daily Thanthi.
Amid continued dissatisfaction, she left the TVK and joined the DMK recently.
On Thursday (April 17), Agnel visited the DMK office in Thiruchendur, where she met Minister for Fishermen Welfare and Animal Husbandry, Anitha R Radhakrishnan. After the interaction, while speaking to the media, Ajitha alleged that only candidates with criminal backgrounds or those who have defected from other parties are given opportunities in the TVK. She added that even after working hard to secure a seat, she was denied the opportunity.