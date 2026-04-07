2026 TN elections | AIADMK's Leema Rose tops list of TN‘s richest candidates with Rs 5,863 crore family wealth

She is contesting from the Lalgudi constituency in Tiruchy district.

According to the affidavit submitted to election authorities, Leema Rose has declared movable assets worth Rs 139 crore and immovable assets valued at Rs 910 crore in her own name.

Her financial disclosures place her at the top of the list of high-net-worth candidates contesting in the elections, highlighting the significant wealth held by some political aspirants.

Her husband, Martin, a businessman, accounts for a major share of the family’s wealth. He has declared movable assets worth Rs 3,262 crore and immovable assets amounting to Rs 887 crore.

The couple’s son, Jose Tyson Martin, has also reported substantial assets, including Rs 225 crore in movable assets and Rs 439 crore in immovable properties.