2026 TN elections | AIADMK steals a march with full seat allocation for allies

Alongside the allocation, it announced a 297-point election manifesto and its first list of candidates. Party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami will once again contest from his home constituency, Edappadi, in an effort to enthuse the cadre to take on the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance.

Of the 234 Assembly constituencies, the AIADMK will contest 169 seats, leaving 65 to its seven partners, including the BJP. This swift move comes even as the DMK, despite completing seat-sharing talks, is yet to unveil its manifesto or finalise constituency-wise allocations.