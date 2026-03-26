2026 TN elections | AIADMK says no to 'Lotus,' small parties in a bind

Formally finalising 65 allotted for allies is in a bind over poll symbol issues. No constituencies have been formally finalised for AC Shanmugam's party, which is yet to sign the agreement. Though Rajapalayam has been earmarked for TMMK led by John Pandian, it too has not inked the pact.

The deadlock centres on the choice of symbol, with both TMMK and PNK keen to contest under the BJP’s ‘Lotus’ symbol instead of the AIADMK’s ‘Two Leaves’. However, the AIADMK leadership is insisting that allies contest on its ‘Two Leaves’ symbol.