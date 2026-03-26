2026 TN elections | AIADMK says no to 'Lotus,' small parties in a bind

CHENNAI: Seat-sharing talks between the AIADMK and its smaller allies have hit a roadblock over a dispute on election symbols, delaying the finalisation of agreements with John Pandian's Tamilaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (TMMK) and AC Shanmugam's Puthiya Neethi Katchi (PNK).
Formally finalising 65 allotted for allies is in a bind over poll symbol issues. No constituencies have been formally finalised for AC Shanmugam's party, which is yet to sign the agreement. Though Rajapalayam has been earmarked for TMMK led by John Pandian, it too has not inked the pact.
The deadlock centres on the choice of symbol, with both TMMK and PNK keen to contest under the BJP’s ‘Lotus’ symbol instead of the AIADMK’s ‘Two Leaves’. However, the AIADMK leadership is insisting that allies contest on its ‘Two Leaves’ symbol.
The issue has gained significance after the Tamil Maanila Congress, led by GK Vasan, announced it would contest all five of its allotted seats on the ‘Lotus’ symbol.
Amid the stalemate, PNK leader AC Shanmugam and TMMK leader John Pandian met AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami at his Greenways Road residence on Thursday for talks.
Sources said both parties are expected to take a final call after internal consultations on whether to stick with the ‘Lotus’ or accept the ‘Two Leaves’ symbol.