2026 TN elections | AIADMK releases second list of candidates

CHENNAI: AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami released the party’s second list of candidates on Friday.
Following an initial list of 23 candidates, the second list includes nominees for 127 constituencies. This brings the total number of candidates announced by the party so far to 150.
Among the first list, 16 were sitting MLAs, while the newly released second list features 29 incumbent legislators.
Meanwhile, 65 seats have been allocated to alliance partners. With the AIADMK set to contest a total of 169 constituencies, 19 nominees for seats including in the Chennai district are yet to be announced.