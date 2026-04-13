2026 TN elections | AIADMK ploy behind Edappadi mess: TVK

CHENNAI: The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is in damage control after its Edappadi candidate, fielded against AIADMK chief Palaniswami, had his papers rejected, along with those of the dummy candidate, and announced that the party will launch an aggressive campaign despite not finding a place on the ballot box.
Speaking to reporters after canvassing in Villivakkam here, TVK election campaign management general secretary Aadhav Arjuna on Sunday defended the party over the “missing” Edappadi candidate. Police have registered a case and are probing whether the candidate was abducted or unlawfully detained, he said, blaming it on AIADMK chief Palaniswami. TVK is now effectively contesting only 233 seats after a slew of nominations were rejected.
Focusing on Edappadi, Aadhav alleged that the candidate had been lured away with money, blaming the AIADMK chief Palaniswami. “This is an assault on democratic norms. Attempts are being made to eliminate political competition through inducements,” he said.
He asserted that TVK would intensify its campaign in Edappadi and take the issue directly to voters. “We will conduct a strong and sustained campaign in the constituency and expose such practices before the people,” he said.
On whether the party would support an independent candidate in Edappadi, Aadhav said the decision would be taken by Vijay after consultations with party leaders.