2026 TN elections | AIADMK finds Chennai slots hard to fill, yet to name 12 candidates

Of the 16 Assembly constituencies in Chennai, three have been allotted to alliance partners, the BJP, AMMK and PMK, leaving 13 seats for the AIADMK to contest. In the first phase of its candidate list, the party named former Minister D Jayakumar as its nominee from Royapuram. However, even after releasing the second phase of candidates, the party is yet to finalise nominees for the remaining 12 constituencies in the city.



Party sources attribute the delay to internal dynamics, particularly the dominant role of district secretaries. The AIADMK’s Chennai unit is divided into eight districts, each headed by a district secretary who wields considerable influence over local party affairs. With the Assembly election approaching, these functionaries are said to be lobbying the leadership to secure tickets for themselves or their supporters.