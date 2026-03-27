2026 TN elections | AIADMK fields new face in Sengottaiyan's turf

Prabhu (42) currently serves as the Gobi west union secretary. An engineering graduate, he is regarded within AIADMK circles as a grassroots organiser with strong links to the local cadre and party workers, capable of upsetting Gobi's strongman in his home turf.



Coming from an agricultural background, Prabhu has been actively engaged in farming alongside his political responsibilities. Political observers view Prabhu’s candidature as a strategically significant yet risky move, pinning hopes on support in the Kongu stronghold of the 'two leaves.' But it would be a tough task, as Gobichettipalayam has long been synonymous with Sengottaiyan’s political dominance.