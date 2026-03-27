2026 TN elections | AIADMK fields new face in Sengottaiyan's turf

COIMBATORE: The AIADMK is making a gamble fielding VP Prabhu, a relatively new face with a strong grassroots network, against veteran KA Sengottaiyan, who switched sides to the TVK, in the politically significant Gobichettipalayam seat.
Prabhu (42) currently serves as the Gobi west union secretary. An engineering graduate, he is regarded within AIADMK circles as a grassroots organiser with strong links to the local cadre and party workers, capable of upsetting Gobi's strongman in his home turf.
Coming from an agricultural background, Prabhu has been actively engaged in farming alongside his political responsibilities. Political observers view Prabhu’s candidature as a strategically significant yet risky move, pinning hopes on support in the Kongu stronghold of the 'two leaves.' But it would be a tough task, as Gobichettipalayam has long been synonymous with Sengottaiyan’s political dominance.
“Voters here have traditionally shown strong personal allegiance to Sengottaiyan. Transferring that support base will be a major challenge for the AIADMK candidate,” a party functionary noted.
Set for a tough fight in the crucial seat in the region, AIADMK cadres have begun mobilising support for Prabhu, sensing an opportunity to retain the seat amid shifting political dynamics. The campaign is expected to focus on development initiatives, welfare delivery, and continuity of governance to appeal to the electorate.