2026 TN elections | AIADMK chief Palaniswami slams Stalin, calling his govt as ''failure model''

CHENNAI: AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday flayed the Stalin-led government, labelling it as a "failure model" that could not deliver its promises on filling up government posts, giving jobs to youth, or even preventing massive inundation in Chennai during monsoons.
Terming DMK as “evil”, he asked people to oust their government from Tamil Nadu.
He said that during the last five years of the DMK rule, people suffered hardship in many ways, including deterioration of law and order, no safety for women, girls and people.
“People are living in fear under the present DMK regime. During the AIADMK regime, the rule of law was upheld and people lived without fear in a safe atmosphere. AIADMK government took stern and prompt action on the wrongdoers then,” Palaniswami said, addressing a poll rally in Velacherry here.
People should ponder over what the DMK has done from 2021 to 2026, especially on whether it has brought any relief for them. “No new projects were brought for Chennai and particularly Velacherry that experiences massive inundation during monsoons,” the former chief minister said.