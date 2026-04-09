2026 TN elections | AIADMK chief Palaniswami 'indulging in slander' against TN CM, says Udhayanidhi

The AIADMK general secretary has been targeting him, but now suddenly latched on to CM Stalin, said Udhayanidhi.

On April 8, while campaigning in Chennai, Palaniswami targeted Stalin, saying during the DMK regime there was no drought, flood or cyclone.

"Had the pandemic emerged, then he (CM) would have gone (died) in the pandemic", Palaniswami had remarked, drawing sharp condemnation from the Chief Minister and the DMK.