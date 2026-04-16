2026 TN elections | AIADMK building cages to bribe voters, alleges V Senthilbalaji

On the Vennaimalai temple issue, Balaji blamed the previous AIADMK regime for administrative lapses, alleging that incorrect submissions were made in court by then DRO Surya Prakash. He said Chief Minister MK Stalin has since constituted a committee to address the issue, which would be resolved once the DMK returns to power.

Earlier, DMK functionaries led by Balaji staged a black flag protest in Karur, condemning the Union government over the delimitation bill.