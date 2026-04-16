2026 TN elections | AIADMK building cages to bribe voters, alleges V Senthilbalaji

TIRUCHY: Former minister V Senthilbalaji on Thursday accused the AIADMK of plotting large-scale voter manipulation, alleging that the party has begun setting up “goat fences” meant to confine voters in exchange for cash, after maligning the ruling party's poll offices as enclosures for bribing voters.
Speaking to reporters in Karur after a black flag protest against the Union government’s delimitation bill, Balaji said the AIADMK had previously complained to the Election Commission, claiming DMK’s poll offices resembled enclosures to control voters. The allegation was later proved baseless, the DMK's Karur strongman said. “Now, the AIADMK has established enclosures across the district. Do these not resemble cages confining people?” he asked.
He further criticised the BJP-led Union government over the proposed delimitation exercise, claiming it would reduce Tamil Nadu’s representation in Parliament. Accusing the AIADMK of failing to defend the State’s interests despite its alliance with the BJP, Balaji said the party had not raised its voice against the move.
On the Vennaimalai temple issue, Balaji blamed the previous AIADMK regime for administrative lapses, alleging that incorrect submissions were made in court by then DRO Surya Prakash. He said Chief Minister MK Stalin has since constituted a committee to address the issue, which would be resolved once the DMK returns to power.
Earlier, DMK functionaries led by Balaji staged a black flag protest in Karur, condemning the Union government over the delimitation bill.