2026 TN elections | AIADMK, BJP will make TN 'retrogressive', says Udhayanidhi

He said the people should reject the AIADMK in the Assembly election as it had "conspired" to halt the monthly entitlement scheme for women heads of families.

"Prove in this election that the AIADMK and its ally the BJP have no space in Tamil Nadu. Annihilate them in the polls, and wisely choose the DMK to sustain the pace of growth in the state," the DMK youth wing secretary said while addressing a poll campaign here in support of party candidates: Lakshmanan for Villupuram and Gowtham Dravidamani, who is contesting from Vanur Assembly constituency.

He said the DMK would launch the Rs 8,000 coupon scheme for homemakers immediately after it formed the government. The money could be used to purchase the home appliance of their choice.