2026 TN elections | AIADMK, BJP will make TN 'retrogressive', says Udhayanidhi

VILLUPURAM: Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday said the AIADMK-led NDA will make the state "retrogressive" if they are voted to power and appealed to the people to be wise in choosing the DMK combine to sustain the pace of growth.
He said the people should reject the AIADMK in the Assembly election as it had "conspired" to halt the monthly entitlement scheme for women heads of families.
"Prove in this election that the AIADMK and its ally the BJP have no space in Tamil Nadu. Annihilate them in the polls, and wisely choose the DMK to sustain the pace of growth in the state," the DMK youth wing secretary said while addressing a poll campaign here in support of party candidates: Lakshmanan for Villupuram and Gowtham Dravidamani, who is contesting from Vanur Assembly constituency.
He said the DMK would launch the Rs 8,000 coupon scheme for homemakers immediately after it formed the government. The money could be used to purchase the home appliance of their choice.
"During the previous election we won four out of seven seats in this district. Ensure we secure all the seven assembly constituencies this time," Udhayanidhi urged.
Campaigning for the party's candidate Gowtham Sigamani, who is contesting from Thirukkoyilur Assembly constituency, Udhayanidhi said Chief Minister M K Stalin has made Tamil Nadu the number one state in the country and also launched several pro-people initiatives. He has announced to double the monthly grant of Rs 1,000 currently being provided to women heads of families, he said.
"Let's defeat the fascist BJP and their mask (the AIADMK) in Tamil Nadu. Ensure the DMK-combine candidates win with a huge margin of votes in this election," the DMK leader urged.
Elections to 234 Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu will be held on April 23.