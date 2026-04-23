2026 TN elections | AIADMK alliance will sweep polls: EPS

The Leader of the Opposition exuded confidence that the AIADMK-led alliance would secure a decisive victory in the Assembly polls. Contesting from the Edappadi segment in Salem for the eighth time, Palaniswami came to Siluvampalayam village from his residence on Nedunjalai Nagar.

The former Chief Minister then stood in a queue with his family members at the Panchayat Union Primary School to cast a vote. Speaking to the media, after exercising his democratic duty, the AIADMK chief said, “We have strong confidence that the AIADMK alliance will win a majority of seats with a resounding mandate.”