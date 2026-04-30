2026 TN elections | After exit polls prediction, AIADMK, DMK exude confidence of winning

CHENNAI: With several exit polls on Wednesday predicting a thumping victory for the ruling party in Tamil Nadu in the just concluded Assembly elections, the DMK said it will win over 180 seats, while the AIADMK dismissed the exit polls and said the party will come to power.
Tamil Nadu has a total of 234 seats with the magic mark being 118.
Expressing confidence that the DMK will return to power, DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai, in his social media page, said, "In every exit polls, we are winning and this is a conservative estimate. We will win 180 plus seats".
However, the AIADMK exuded confidence that people have already "decided" on the change of government in the April 23 Assembly polls.
"There is no confusion as people have already decided," AIADMK Legal Wing joint secretary, R M Babu Murugavel, told PTI.
Dismissing the exit polls, which indicated that the DMK would come to power again, he said the exit polls will be valid only if opinion is sought from at least more than one lakh people. "We are very confident," he said, adding "everything will be known on May 4".
The BJP, which is part of the AIADMK-led front, said, the NDA will come to power in Tamil Nadu.
"Only the south Indian media are giving advantage to DMK. Most of the exit polls from north India predict that AIADMK will come to power," BJP leader S Vijayadharani told PTI.
Meanwhile, the Congress, a key ally of the DMK, said, the ruling party would retain power.
Due to the various welfare measures launched by the DMK government, people's response was very good during the poll campaign, Tamil Nadu Congress senior leader A Gopanna said while speaking to PTI.
"There is no doubt the DMK will retain power," he added.
Tamil Nadu, with 84.69 per cent polling, witnessed a highest-ever voter turnout in Assembly polls since Independence.