2026 TN elections | After exit polls prediction, AIADMK, DMK exude confidence of winning

Tamil Nadu has a total of 234 seats with the magic mark being 118.

Expressing confidence that the DMK will return to power, DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai, in his social media page, said, "In every exit polls, we are winning and this is a conservative estimate. We will win 180 plus seats".

However, the AIADMK exuded confidence that people have already "decided" on the change of government in the April 23 Assembly polls.

"There is no confusion as people have already decided," AIADMK Legal Wing joint secretary, R M Babu Murugavel, told PTI.