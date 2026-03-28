2026 TN elections | After EC okays event, Vijay to introduce TVK’s 234 candidates in Chennai tomorrow

CHENNAI: Actor-politician Vijay will introduce Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) candidates for all 234 Assembly constituencies at a grand event at a star hotel in Nungambakkam on Sunday (March 29) at 10 am, after securing permission from the Election Commission, which had initially denied approval.
The Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held on the 23rd of next month, with the filing of nominations set to begin the day after tomorrow (March 30). With this, election activities across the State have intensified, according to Maalaimalar.
All parties, including the DMK, AIADMK, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam and Naam Tamilar Katchi, have accelerated their campaign work.
Actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam is contesting the election independently, fielding candidates in all 234 constituencies.
Party leader Vijay conducted interviews with aspirants and selected the candidates. Based on this, a list of candidates contesting in all 234 constituencies has been finalised.
Following this, the party planned to release the list and hold an introductory meeting for all candidates. The event was initially scheduled to be held yesterday at a star hotel in Nungambakkam, Chennai, under Vijay’s leadership.
Selected candidates were informed to attend the meeting, and those from other cities arrived in Chennai the day before yesterday and are currently staying in the city
Permission was sought from the police and the Election Commission for the event. While police permission was granted, approval from the Election Commission was initially not received. As a result, the candidate introduction meeting scheduled for yesterday was cancelled.
The meeting was then postponed to tomorrow (March 29). Subsequently, an application was submitted through the app seeking permission from the Election Commission, which has now been granted.
With both police and Election Commission approvals in place, the candidate list release event and introduction meeting will be held on a grand scale at 10 am tomorrow (March 29) at a star hotel in Nungambakkam, Chennai, under Vijay’s leadership.
The Election Commission has permitted only 500 participants, despite a request for 1,000 attendees.
Accordingly, only candidates contesting in 234 constituencies in Tamil Nadu, candidates contesting in Puducherry, and key party executives will take part in the event.
The party’s General Secretary, Bussy N Anand, is making arrangements for the meeting.