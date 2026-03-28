2026 TN elections | After EC okays event, Vijay to introduce TVK’s 234 candidates in Chennai tomorrow

The Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held on the 23rd of next month, with the filing of nominations set to begin the day after tomorrow (March 30). With this, election activities across the State have intensified, according to Maalaimalar.

All parties, including the DMK, AIADMK, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam and Naam Tamilar Katchi, have accelerated their campaign work.