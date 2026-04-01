2026 TN elections | Actors Ameer, Bose among star campaigners for DMK

CHENNAI: Actors Ameer, Bose Venkat and filmmaker Karu Palaniappan are among the star campaigners of the ruling DMK for the upcoming Assembly poll.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has approved the list of star campaigners submitted by the party.
The list includes Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, and party deputy general secretary Kanimozhi.
Senior leaders and Ministers such as KN Nehru, EV Velu and Thangam Thennarasu also feature in the list.
Other prominent names include Tamil Nadu Textbook Corporation chairman Dindigul I Leoni, and MPs Dayanidhi Maran and Constantine Raveendran.