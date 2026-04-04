2026 TN elections | Actor-director Sundar C files nomination from Madurai Central

CHENNAI: Actor-director Sundar C on Saturday filed his nomination to contest from the Madurai Central constituency in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.
Sundar C is contesting on an AIADMK-led alliance ticket representing the Puthiya Neethi Katchi and will be contesting on the ‘Two Leaves’ symbol.
He filed his nomination papers in the presence of his wife, actor Khushbu Sundar, and party leader AC Shanmugam, among others.
In Madurai Central, he will face a multi-cornered contest against Palanivel Thiaga Rajan of the DMK, VMS Mustafa of the TVK, and K Abdul Hakeem of the NTK.
The State will go to polls on April 23, while counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. The nomination process, which began on March 30, will conclude on April 6.