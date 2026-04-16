2026 TN elections | Aadhav Arjuna’s nomination challenged in Madras High Court

The petitioner, Devarajan is an independent candidate contesting from the Villivakkam assembly constituency, Chennai. He alleges that Aadhav Arjuna has concealed material information in his nomination papers and the returning officer for the Vilivakkam Assembly Constituency should not have accepted his nomination. The plea thus seeks to quash his nomination.

The petitioner submits that he came to know that Arjuna, in his election affidavit, has not disclosed full, correct, and true information regarding his criminal antecedents, assets, and liabilities, and that of his spouse, and has thus suppressed material information.

He pointed out that Arjuna had not provided details of the private limited companies in which his wife was serving as a Director, holding majority shares, and which are her personal assets. This non-disclosure, according to Devarajan, amounts to material suppression.