2026 TN elections | 80,000 comments shaped DMK's manifesto: Kanimozhi

CHENNAI: DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Monday said the party's manifesto was a mammoth task, factoring in 80,000 suggestions and requests, claiming that it has stolen the poll show from rivals.
Claiming that 85 per cent of the promises made in its previous Assembly election manifesto were implemented, she claimed that people are more eager about the present assurance and will vote for the party. The DMK went beyond the 2021 assurances to implement several additional welfare schemes, she added.
Addressing a press conference in Chennai, Kanimozhi said, "During the last Assembly elections, we made 505 promises, of which 404 have been fulfilled. In addition, we have implemented many schemes that were not part of the manifesto."
She noted that a few promises remain pending due to the need for support and approvals from the Union government.
On the upcoming election manifesto, Kanimozhi said it was prepared after extensive consultations with the public across districts, along with feedback collected through digital platforms. "More than 80,000 suggestions and requests were received via email and WhatsApp. These inputs have been incorporated to address the concerns of various sections of society," she said.
She added that the new manifesto has already received a positive response from the public and has been designed to meet evolving needs and expectations.
Responding to allegations by the AIADMK that the DMK had copied its manifesto, Kanimozhi dismissed the charge, saying, "There is no need for the DMK to copy the Opposition's manifesto."