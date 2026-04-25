2026 TN elections | 5 segments with ministers in fray among 12 to witness slide in polling

According to preliminary data, eight of these constituencies are located in Chennai and two in Madurai.

In Harbour, represented by Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department Minister PK Sekar Babu, around 99,404 votes were recorded, marginally lower than approximately 1.01 lakh votes in 2021. The marginal slide in voter count is reported despite the constituency witnessing a stiff fight from the AIADMK candidate R Manohar and the TVK candidate Ashok.

Saidapet, represented by Health Department Minister Ma Subramanian, registered about 1.58 lakh votes, slightly down from 1.59 lakh in the previous election.

In western Tamil Nadu, Food and Civil Supplies Department Minister R Sakkarapani’s Oddanchatram constituency recorded about 1.99 lakh votes, around 461 fewer than in 2021.