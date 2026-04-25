2026 TN elections | 5 segments with ministers in fray among 12 to witness slide in polling

CHENNAI: as the polling percentage in the State rose to 85.15% from 73.63% in the 2021 Assembly elections, only 12 Assembly constituencies in the State, including five represented by sitting ministers, registered a decline in voter turnout in the April 23 polls.
According to preliminary data, eight of these constituencies are located in Chennai and two in Madurai.
In Harbour, represented by Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department Minister PK Sekar Babu, around 99,404 votes were recorded, marginally lower than approximately 1.01 lakh votes in 2021. The marginal slide in voter count is reported despite the constituency witnessing a stiff fight from the AIADMK candidate R Manohar and the TVK candidate Ashok.
Saidapet, represented by Health Department Minister Ma Subramanian, registered about 1.58 lakh votes, slightly down from 1.59 lakh in the previous election.
In western Tamil Nadu, Food and Civil Supplies Department Minister R Sakkarapani’s Oddanchatram constituency recorded about 1.99 lakh votes, around 461 fewer than in 2021.
In the Delta region, Industries Department Minister TRB Rajaa’s Mannargudi constituency saw about 1.40 lakh votes, reflecting a decline of 688 votes compared to the previous election.
Information Technology Department Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan’s Madurai Central constituency recorded around 1.47 lakh votes, about 600 fewer than in 2021.
Apart from constituencies represented by ministers, six Assembly segments in Chennai also recorded a decline in turnout. These include RK Nagar (down by 6,017 votes), Villivakkam (2,333), Thousand Lights (4,384), Anna Nagar (2,167), T Nagar (3,855) and Mylapore (3,195).
In southern districts, Madurai South also registered a notable drop, with around 1.40 lakh votes polled, which is 6,197 fewer than in 2021.
The decline in these urban and select southern constituencies stands in contrast to the overall higher turnout across the State, indicating localised variations in voter participation, particularly in city segments.