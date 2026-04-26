2026 TN elections | 46 SC/ST seats see higher turnout, many cross 90 percentage

Many seats registered polling percentages above 85%, and a few crossed the 90% mark, according to official data.

The overall voter turnout in the State stood at 85.10%. Scheduled Caste constituencies recorded a slightly higher turnout of 86.75%, while the two Scheduled Tribe seats registered 91%. Of the 1.06 crore total electors in these constituencies, 92.19 lakh voters exercised their franchise.