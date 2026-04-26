2026 TN elections | 46 SC/ST seats see higher turnout, many cross 90 percentage

CHENNAI: In a trend that warrants deeper analysis, a significant rise in voter turnout has been recorded across 46 reserved constituencies, including two Scheduled Tribe segments, in the State.
Many seats registered polling percentages above 85%, and a few crossed the 90% mark, according to official data.
The overall voter turnout in the State stood at 85.10%. Scheduled Caste constituencies recorded a slightly higher turnout of 86.75%, while the two Scheduled Tribe seats registered 91%. Of the 1.06 crore total electors in these constituencies, 92.19 lakh voters exercised their franchise.
Among the Scheduled Caste seats, Krishnarayapuram recorded the highest turnout at 92.45%, followed by Madurantakam at 92.28%. Constituencies such as Cheyyur (91.02%), Arakkonam (90.12%), Gudiyattam (90.47%), Attur (90.24%), Rasipuram (90.60%) and Avanashi (90.57%) also reported polling above 90%, reflecting strong voter participation.
In the two Scheduled Tribe constituencies, Yercaud recorded the highest turnout at 92%, followed by Senthamangalam at 90.16%.
Other constituencies, including Sriperumbudur (86.12%), Chengam (89.46%), Tindivanam (88.56%) and Vandavasi (88.62%), also witnessed robust participation. However, a few segments reported comparatively lower turnout, with Periyakulam (78.51%), Manamadurai (79.29%), Ottapidaram (79.39%) and Paramakudi (79.61%) remaining below 80%.
In northern districts, constituencies such as Ponneri (89.77%) and Poonamallee (83.41%) maintained moderate-to-high polling levels, while the central and western regions showed consistent participation trends.
A comparison with previous elections shows a steady increase in turnout. In 2021, of the 1.08 crore electors across 44 constituencies, 81.76 lakh cast their votes. In 2016, about 77.42 lakh votes were polled out of nearly 1 crore electors.
Election officials attributed the higher turnout to increased voter awareness, improved booth management and enhanced monitoring mechanisms. Special arrangements, including better accessibility and voter facilitation measures, are believed to have contributed to the steady rise in polling percentages.
The data indicate a positive trend in democratic participation, particularly in reserved constituencies, highlighting growing electoral awareness and voter engagement in Tamil Nadu.