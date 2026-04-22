2026 TN elections | 300 security companies deployed to ensure peaceful voting, says CEO Archana Patnaik

"We are here to ensure a free, fair and transparent election. We have 300 companies in place, for which the deployment is done. We will ensure it is an election without any untoward incident," Patnaik said.

She also highlighted the extensive enforcement actions taken since the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force. "The total amount intercepted is Rs 1262 crore, and the total amount seized by agencies is Rs 543 crores. Wherever MCC has been violated, FIRs have been filed in all cases. We are taking action on all complaints we have been receiving in our control centres," she added.