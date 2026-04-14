2026 TN elections | 15 faint due to heat in TVK chief Vijay’s Tirupur roadshow

Crowd struggle in peak heat

The event, scheduled for 4 pm, saw supporters assembling hours in advance. Police and medical teams said the high temperature and overcrowding led to several people losing consciousness. Among them were nine women, who were given immediate medical attention at the venue.

Officials said many people had travelled from nearby areas, including Coimbatore, to attend the event. Women had gathered with children and toddlers despite warnings, to catch a glimpse of Vijay, and were seen waiting in the open under the harsh sun, facing difficulty due to the weather.