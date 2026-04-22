2026 TN elections | 12 documents accepted as ID for voting, says Election Commission

CHENNAI: The Election Commission of India has said that voters can cast their vote even without a voter ID card by producing any one of 12 approved identity documents.
With the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections scheduled for Thursday, the Commission said eligible voters can vote using alternative ID proofs. Aadhaar card, passport, driving licence and PAN card are among the documents accepted.
Aadhaar card
Bank or postal passbooks with photo
MGNREGA employment identity card
Health insurance card under Labour Welfare schemes or Ayushman Bharat
Driving licence
PAN card
Certificate under National Population Register
Passport
Pension document with photo
Photo ID card issued to Central/State govt, PSU or public limited company employees
Identity card issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs
Unique Disability ID card
The Commission also said voters can download a digital voter ID through the ECInet website using their voter ID number or registered mobile number with OTP.
Officials clarified that the voter information slip (booth slip) is not valid for voting. They added that only those whose names are in the electoral roll will be allowed to vote.