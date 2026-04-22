Politics

2026 TN elections | 12 documents accepted as ID for voting, says Election Commission

Officials clarified that the voter information slip (booth slip) is not valid for voting. They added that only those whose names are in the electoral roll will be allowed to vote
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CHENNAI: The Election Commission of India has said that voters can cast their vote even without a voter ID card by producing any one of 12 approved identity documents.

With the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections scheduled for Thursday, the Commission said eligible voters can vote using alternative ID proofs. Aadhaar card, passport, driving licence and PAN card are among the documents accepted.

List of accepted documents:

  • Aadhaar card

  • Bank or postal passbooks with photo

  • MGNREGA employment identity card

  • Health insurance card under Labour Welfare schemes or Ayushman Bharat

  • Driving licence

  • PAN card

  • Certificate under National Population Register

  • Passport

  • Pension document with photo

  • Photo ID card issued to Central/State govt, PSU or public limited company employees

  • Identity card issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs

  • Unique Disability ID card

The Commission also said voters can download a digital voter ID through the ECInet website using their voter ID number or registered mobile number with OTP.

Officials clarified that the voter information slip (booth slip) is not valid for voting. They added that only those whose names are in the electoral roll will be allowed to vote.

Election Commission of India
Voting
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2026 TN elections

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