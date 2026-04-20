2026 TN elections | 10 percent of candidates in Tamil Nadu face serious criminal cases

CHENNAI: The number of candidates facing serious criminal charges in the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections has risen to 404, up from 6% in the 2021 polls to 10% this year, according to a joint report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Tamil Nadu Election Watch.
The 1,000-page report, released on Sunday by ADR coordinator P Joseph Victor Raj and Arappor Iyakkam’s Jeyaram Venkatesan, analysed self-sworn affidavits of 3,992 out of 4,023 candidates. Affidavits of the remaining 31 were not uploaded to the Election Commission’s website.
In terms of wealth, 981 candidates are crorepatis in this election, compared to 652 in 2021. This figure has increased from 18% to 25%. Party-wise, DMK has fielded 170 crorepati candidates, AIADMK fielded 160, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) 156, PMK 16, DMDK 10, BJP 31, and Congress 27, respectively.
The average asset value of a candidate has also seen a sharp rise from Rs 1.72 crore in 2021 to Rs 5.17 crore in the 2026 current election. Average candidate assets have surged from Rs 1.72 crore (2021) to Rs 5.17 crore (2026). The wealthiest candidate is AIADMK’s Leema Rose Martin (Lalgudi) with assets of Rs 5,863 crore, followed by TVK leader Vijay (Rs 648 crore) and Aadhav Arjuna (Rs 534 crore).
Leema Rose Martin also tops in liabilities at Rs 340 crore, followed by Karthik Mohan (Villivakkam, Rs 144 crore) and KR Jayaram (Singanallur, Rs 77 crore).
‘Red Alert’ Constituencies
Tirunelveli has 9 candidates with criminal cases, Madurai has 8, and Karur has 8, which are the top three districts.
Recommendations & Criticism
The report urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to enforce Supreme Court directives requiring parties to publish — within 48 hours of candidate selection or two weeks before nomination deadline — the nature of offences, case status, court details, and justification for fielding such candidates based on merit, not “winnability.” Failure could lead to contempt proceedings.
The report further warned that the current election culture will “gradually ruin democracy” and alleged that the Election Commission’s inclination toward political influences has prevented stringent enforcement.
· Serious criminal cases
404 candidates (10% of the total) face serious charges, while 722 candidates (18%) have criminal cases of any kind
· Wealth
981 candidates (25%) are crorepatis — up from 18% in 2021, with twenty-two candidates' assets exceeding Rs 100 crore
· Party-wise (serious cases)
AIADMK leads with 60 such candidates (35%), followed by PMK (6 candidates, 33%), BJP (9, 27%), TVK (43, 19%), and DMK (32, 18%)
· Overall criminal cases
AIADMK tops with 118 candidates (69%), followed by TVK (92, 40%), DMK (70, 40%), and Naam Tamilar Katchi (58, 25%).
In crimes against women, 18 candidates face related charges
· Violent crimes
13 candidates face murder charges; 44 face attempted murder charges
Permanent disqualification for heinous crimes (murder, rape, kidnapping, dacoity)
Disqualification for serious charges punishable by ≥5 years imprisonment
Cancellation of tax exemptions for parties fielding criminal-backed candidates
Bringing parties under the RTI Act
Derecognition of parties that knowingly field such candidates
Disqualification for false affidavit information