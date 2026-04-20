2026 TN elections | 10 percent of candidates in Tamil Nadu face serious criminal cases

Wealth & Liabilities

In terms of wealth, 981 candidates are crorepatis in this election, compared to 652 in 2021. This figure has increased from 18% to 25%. Party-wise, DMK has fielded 170 crorepati candidates, AIADMK fielded 160, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) 156, PMK 16, DMDK 10, BJP 31, and Congress 27, respectively.

The average asset value of a candidate has also seen a sharp rise from Rs 1.72 crore in 2021 to Rs 5.17 crore in the 2026 current election. Average candidate assets have surged from Rs 1.72 crore (2021) to Rs 5.17 crore (2026). The wealthiest candidate is AIADMK’s Leema Rose Martin (Lalgudi) with assets of Rs 5,863 crore, followed by TVK leader Vijay (Rs 648 crore) and Aadhav Arjuna (Rs 534 crore).

Leema Rose Martin also tops in liabilities at Rs 340 crore, followed by Karthik Mohan (Villivakkam, Rs 144 crore) and KR Jayaram (Singanallur, Rs 77 crore).

‘Red Alert’ Constituencies

Tirunelveli has 9 candidates with criminal cases, Madurai has 8, and Karur has 8, which are the top three districts.

Recommendations & Criticism

The report urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to enforce Supreme Court directives requiring parties to publish — within 48 hours of candidate selection or two weeks before nomination deadline — the nature of offences, case status, court details, and justification for fielding such candidates based on merit, not “winnability.” Failure could lead to contempt proceedings.

The report further warned that the current election culture will “gradually ruin democracy” and alleged that the Election Commission’s inclination toward political influences has prevented stringent enforcement.