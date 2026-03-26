2026 TN election | VCK names 3 nominees for Puducherry amid standoff with Congress

CHENNAI: The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) on Thursday announced candidates for three constituencies in Puducherry, after the Congress refused to withdraw its nominee from a seat allocated to the party in the alliance.
In a statement, the VCK said that of the 14 constituencies allotted to the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in the Congress-led alliance, the DM ceded the Uzhavarkarai constituency to the VCK. However, the Congress fielded a candidate, Sivasankar, in the same constituency, despite the seat being earmarked for the VCK. The nominee, the party said, was previously associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and joined the Congress only a few weeks ago.
The VCK said the Puducherry unit of the Congress declined to withdraw the candidate, creating uncertainty about whether the party would be allotted the seat within the alliance.
With the deadline for withdrawal of nominations ending at 3 pm. on Thursday, the VCK said the Congress’s approach had cast doubts not only on its position in the alliance but also on the coalition’s overall electoral prospects.
Stating that it had no alternative, the party announced its official candidates for the three constituencies where it had filed nominations. It urged voters in Puducherry to support its candidates to defeat the BJP-led alliance and to establish a government committed to social harmony and development.
Candidate Name and Nominee
Pe Ariyaputhri alias Arimaththamizan - Oussudu
Pa Amudavan - Nettapakkam
Selva Pushpalatha - Uzhavarkarai
Uzhavarkarai also has Congress candidate Sivasankar from the INDIA bloc