2026 TN election | VCK names 3 nominees for Puducherry amid standoff with Congress

In a statement, the VCK said that of the 14 constituencies allotted to the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in the Congress-led alliance, the DM ceded the Uzhavarkarai constituency to the VCK. However, the Congress fielded a candidate, Sivasankar, in the same constituency, despite the seat being earmarked for the VCK. The nominee, the party said, was previously associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and joined the Congress only a few weeks ago.

The VCK said the Puducherry unit of the Congress declined to withdraw the candidate, creating uncertainty about whether the party would be allotted the seat within the alliance.