ZPM leader Lalduhoma sworn-in as Mizoram CM

CHENNAI: Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) leader Lalduhoma took oath as the Chief Minister of Mizoram on Friday.

Lalduhoma became the first leader not belonging to either the Mizo National Front (MNF) or the Congress to hold that post.

Several other ZPM leaders also took oath as Ministers.

Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati administered the oath of office and Secrecy to Lalduhoma and other ministers.

The swearing-in ceremony is held at the Raj Bhavan complex in Aizawl.

Lalduhoma, an ex-IPS officer who had served as the security in charge of former prime minister Indira Gandhi

Earlier in the recently-held Mizoram Assembly polls, the ZPM had registered a massive victory by bagging 27 seats out of 40.

Earlier, Lalduhoma met the Governor on Thursday and staked a claim to form the government in the State.

"We talked about the formation of the new government. He had asked me to form government which will be done on Friday and next week we'll have the first session. We are very happy and were very honoured by the Governor. Our priority is to buy agriculture products and we have selected four items for that," he said after meeting the Governor.

Further speaking on Myanmar refugees in Mizoram, Lalduhoma again said that they all are Indian citizens and there is no difference.

"Yesterday, I talked to the Home Minister, I will go to Delhi and meet him and discuss the issue. They are all Indian citizens. There is no difference. Home Minister has assured of full cooperation," he said.

Earlier, Lalduhoma also said that he would announce his government's priorities in a press conference after he is sworn in as Chief Minister.