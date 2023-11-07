Zoramthanga confident of MNF returning to power in Mizoram

AIZAWL: After failing to exercise his franchise in his first attempt owing to an Electronic Voting Machine malfunction, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga finally cast his vote at a polling station under the Aizawl North-II assembly constituency on Tuesday.

"I have cast my vote and I visited half of my constituency. I believe, from the political atmosphere on voting day, that we shall be able to form the government and in my constituency we hope we shall get an overwhelming victory," Zoramthanga said speaking to reporters after casting his vote.

The MNF chief said that a scenario where the Mizo National Front would need to enter into a coalition with any other party to form the government would not arise. "I certainly believe that we shall be able to form the government on our own without any coalition. Situation will not arise in which we will need other parties. MNF will be able to form the government" said Zoramthanga.

The Chief Minister had gone to cast his vote in the morning hours at 19-Aizawl Venglai-I YMA Hall polling station. However, after coming out of the polling booth he said that the "machine" was not working. "Because the machine was not working. I was waiting for some time. But since the machine could not work I said that I will visit my constituency and I will vote after the morning meal," the Chief Minister said speaking to ANI.

Zoramthanga stands out as one of the most prominent figures in this election. Having previously won Aizawl East - I in the 2018 assembly elections, Zoramthanga is once again contesting from the same constituency.

Polling for the Mizoram Assembly began on Tuesday, the counting of which is scheduled on December 3. The state has recorded a voter turnout of 26.43 per cent till 11 am. Voting kicked off in the North-eastern state at 7 am on Tuesday and will continue till 3 pm.