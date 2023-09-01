Zameer instructs officials to put up info boards of housing schemes along with logo

BENGALURU: Karnataka Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan instructed officials of Karnataka Housing Board, Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation and Slum Development Board which come under the ambit of the Housing Department to put up info boards of the housing scheme along with the logo in front of houses or plots which are distributed to poor.

Chairing the review of the Slum Development Board in Bengaluru on Thursday, he said the information board must contain details such as the name of the scheme, year of allotment and name of the beneficiary in front of each site or house.

It must also contain the logo of the Board or the Corporation. There is a need to put up permanent boards to identify the houses or plots that are distributed to the poor by the Housing Department for their clear identification. It would also provide info about the total number of families and the name of the scheme under which they had been provided shelter.

The minister directed officials to furnish a report on the projects undertaken by the Slum Development Board, the total number of houses distributed and the progress of schemes.

The report would be discussed with the Chief Minister to provide more funds in the budget to provide basic infrastructure in slums. Instructions were given for the removal of all the obstructions in the execution of the housing schemes. The construction of an international-level hi-tech sports stadium and a model school in the fourth stage of the Suryanagar was also discussed.

Slum Development Board Commissioner Venkatesh, Chief Engineer Balaraju, Karnataka Housing Board Commissioner Kavita Mannikeri, Chief Engineer Sharanappa and Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation Managing Director Susheelamma were present.