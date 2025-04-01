YSRCP urges PM Modi to address 'security lapses' at Tirumala

TIRUPATI: The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the alleged multiple security lapses at Lord Venkateshwara temple on Tirumala hill.

In a letter to the PM, the YSRCP's Tirupati Lok Sabha MP M Gurumoorthy stressed the urgent need to address "security lapses at Tirumala", highlighting concerns over inadequate measures that allegedly jeopardise the safety of devotees and the sanctity of the temple, requesting immediate action on the issue.

"The failure of the present TTD administration to establish a structured and well-coordinated security framework is placing millions of devotees at risk." said the letter.

Given Tirumala’s unparalleled significance as one of the holiest pilgrimage sites in the country, this matter demands urgent national-level attention, it added.

The MP also pointed out the lack of coordination among agencies, unauthorised entry of prohibited items, and security breaches at Alipiri and the Papavinasanam dam call for corrective measures to ensure the safety and sanctity of the temple.

The MP further said that the absence of a dedicated security head and poor coordination among multiple agencies had exacerbated the situation. YSRCP called for immediate corrective actions to ensure the safety of millions of devotees and to preserve the temple's sanctity.