YouTube channels instead of medical colleges may have helped BRS: KT Rama Rao

HYDERABAD: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao agrees with the observation that the party may not have suffered the defeat in the recent Telangana Assembly elections if party President and former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had set up 32 YouTube channels to counter the fake propaganda instead of 32 government medical colleges.

Rama Rao shared this view on ‘X’ on Sunday, nearly a month after BRS lost power to the Congress.

"Lots of interesting feedback & observations I’ve been getting post-election results. The best one thus far, instead of setting up 32 Govt Medical Colleges, KCR Garu should’ve set up 32 YouTube channels to counter the fake propaganda”, he wrote.

“Agree with this observation to an extent,” KTR added.

Setting up one government medical college in every district was one of the achievements projected by the BRS to seek a fresh mandate.

Responding to KTR’s post, former Congress MLA Anil Eravathri commented:“Lots of toxicity against people of Telangana thus far, still not able to digest the mandate of the people. Power-monger thought process had cost you, family of 5/6 hijacked & enjoyed the resources of Telangana. Need more lessons to be taught."

After ruling Telangana for two terms, the BRS lost power to Congress. While Congress bagged 64 seats in 119-member Assembly, the BRS secured 39 seats.