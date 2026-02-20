Youth Congress workers hold 'shirtless protest' at AI Summit, 10 detained

A senior police officer said that around 10 people were detained when they were protesting at the AI Summit. "They were removed immediately and were taken to Tilak Marg police station. No one will be allowed to breach the law and order situation," the officer said.

The BJP slammed the Congress for its youth wing workers' protest, alleging that a "ruckus" was created at the venue to sabotage India's global image at the behest of former party chief Rahul Gandhi.