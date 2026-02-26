Youth Congress files complaint against Kerala Speaker over ‘attack’ claim on Minister Veena George

The complaint contends that Shamseer, who was not present at the exact spot where the alleged incident occurred, was the first to publicly declare that the minister had been attacked.

According to the Youth Congress, it was only after the Speaker met George on the railway platform and held a conversation with her that the claim of an assault gained traction.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, V.D. Satheesan, on Thursday sharply criticised the Speaker’s conduct, stating that a person holding such a constitutional office should not have “resorted to spreading unverified claims”.