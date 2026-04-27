Youth Cong stages 'sleep protest' at KSEB office over alleged unannounced power cuts in Kollam

More than 10 Youth Congress activists reached the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) office premises on Sunday night, carrying torches made from burning dried leaves and laying out mats, as part of the protest.

The protesters alleged that the only place where the electricity supply remains uninterrupted is the KSEB offices and, in light of this, decided to sleep there to avoid power cuts during the night.

They alleged that children and elderly people are being affected by unannounced power cuts, despite the LDF government, during the recently held assembly election, claiming it had completely ended load-shedding in the state.