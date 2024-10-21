Begin typing your search...

    21 Oct 2024
    Youth arrested near Bengaluru for theft case; 15 sovereign gold seized
    Representative Image of a person arrested

    CHENNAI: A 24-year-old man was arrested in Anekal, Bengaluru for breaking into six houses in the Bargur and Kandikuppam areas over the past six months.

    The police recovered 15 sovereigns of gold jewellery from him, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

    The arrested was identified as Naveen Kumar, who was hiding in Anekal area by the police who were on intense search to find the accused who broke the locks and stole jewellery from six locked and unoccupied houses in the above areas.

    The search was led by Bargur DSP Muthukrishnan under the supervision of Barkur Inspector Varamati Sub-Inspector Kanimozhi along with their investigation team to neighbouring districts and states, including Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

    Police is conducting further investigations regarding the case.

    Online Desk

