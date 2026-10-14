Your Didi is with you, today and forever: Mamata slams Centre over arrest of CJP leaders

CJP leaders Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das and Ajinkya Shinde were put under preventive arrest by Delhi Police on Tuesday on charges of alleged trespass into the Jantar Mantar area, which was recently denotified as a designated venue of demonstrations, and violating peace bonds the first two activists had earlier signed.

The trio had allegedly breached barricades to enter the Jantar Mantar area without authorisation, raised slogans demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation and displayed the National Flag.

While Shinde was granted bail, Das and Ranka were sent to a five-day judicial custody and lodged in Tihar Jail after they were produced before an executive magistrate on Wednesday morning.

"We, and many generations before us, have fought strongly for our democratic rights. We must continue to do so. I strongly condemn the arrest of Ashutosh and Saurav of the CJP. These moments are about us all, pledging and standing up to fight unitedly to protect our great democracy," Banerjee wrote on X.