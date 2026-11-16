You don't have the integrity to sit in that chair, lawyer tells CJI Surya Kant; escorted out after outburst

The moment a bench comprising the CJI and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana assembled in the afternoon, the lawyer sought an urgent hearing on his submissions regarding alleged corruption in the judiciary.

He alleged that he has not received any response from the CJI's office on his communication on the issue sent on November 2.

The lawyer urged the bench to accord a hearing straightaway.

"You cannot mention anything like this," Justice Mohana said. When the lawyer persisted, the CJI said, "We will see, you just wait."